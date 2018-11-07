

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is set to release German industrial production figures for September at 2 am ET Wednesday. Production is expected to fall 0.1 percent monthly after a 0.3 percent slump in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1438 against the greenback, 129.44 against the yen, 1.1454 against the franc and 0.8721 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



