

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported that its third-quarter consolidated result was 483 million euros, compared to negative 1.44 billion euros last year. Earnings per share was 3.41 euros, compared to a loss per share of 9.37 euros last year.



Operating result was 1.040 billion euros, compared to a negative 1.732 billion euros last year.



Munich Re has raised its profit guidance for the ERGO field of business. A profit of at least 350 million euros is now anticipated, compared to the prior estimation of 250 million euros -300 million euros. Munich Re has narrowed down its target range for gross premiums written in the property-casualty reinsurance segment to about 31 billion euros, compared to the prior estimation of 29 billion euros -31 billion euros.



For Munich Re as a whole, the target range has been substantiated at 48 billion euros - 49 billion euros, compared to the prior estimation of 46 billion euros -49 billion euros.



Munich Re has not revised its forecast consolidated result in the range of 2.1 billion euros -2.5 billion euros for 2018.



