

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L) reported third-quarter net profit of 1.405 billion euros, down 23.9% year-over-year. Earnings per share was 2.09 euros compared to 2.76 euros. Profit before tax was 1.845 billion euros, down 26.3%.



At 592,303 units, third-quarter deliveries to customers were up 0.3%. Group revenues grew by 4.7% to 24.74 billion euros. Third-quarter Automotive segment revenues grew by 3.3% to 21.11 billion euros.



The BMW Group confirmed its current outlook for fiscal 2018. Automotive segment revenues are expected to be slightly below the previous year's figure. The EBIT margin in the Automotive segment is expected to be at least 7%. Group profit before tax is expected to show a moderate decrease from the previous year. The BMW Group continues to target slight increases in deliveries to customers in the Automotive segment in 2018.



