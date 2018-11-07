

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) Wednesday reported that its consolidated net income for nine months rose 51.4 percent to 247.4 million euros, and earnings per share increased to 2.11 euros from 1.29 euros.



The Group attributed the growth mainly to non-recurring effects almost entirely relating to the sale of shares in aufeminin Group and the transfer of the Axel Springer high-rise building in Berlin to the Axel Springer Pensionstreuhandverein.



Adjusted for non-recurring effects and depreciation, amortization and impairments from purchase price allocations, consolidated net income increased by 5.0 percent to 256.7 million euros, and earnings per share rose 5.0 percent to 2.08 euros.



Axel's EBITDA for the period, adjusted for non-recurring effects, increased by 14.4 percent to 541.4 million euros.



For the nine-month period, total revenues rose 4.7 percent to 2.326 billion euros. Adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, total revenues increased by 3.6 percent.



Looking ahead, Axel Springer maintained its full-year forecast of Group revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The Group continues to expect organic revenues in low to mid single-digit percentage increase, and adjusted EBITDA increase in the low double-digit percentage range, with organic growth in the mid to high single digit percentage range.



