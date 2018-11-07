

KAWASAKI (dpa-AFX) - Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp. (PNCOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to owners was 3.27 billion Japanese yen, compared with a net loss of 614 million yen last year. Loss per share were 8.64 yen, sharply wider than 1.67 yen a year ago.



Operating loss was 113 million yen, compared to operating income of 2.29 billion yen a year ago. This reflected a deterioration in the cost of sales ratio, mainly as a result of an increase in depreciation and amortization in the OEM business and foreign exchange rate movements, and the decrease in net sales, despite reduced selling, general and administrative expenses.



Consolidated net sales dropped 6.2 percent to 87.12 billion yen from 92.85 billion yen last year mainly from decreases both in the consumer market business and the OEM business in Car Electronics.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the forecast for operating loss remains unchanged at 5 billion yen as a decline in net sales is to be covered by a decrease in depreciation and amortization.



For fiscal 2019, the forecast for net sales has been revised downward to 350 billion yen from the previous forecast of 380 billion yen.



The revision reflects a decrease in sales of Car Electronics, which is expected to fall below the initial forecast for the second quarter onward of fiscal 2019 mainly in the consumer market business, primarily due to the impact of sluggish emerging markets, and sales of certain subsidiaries.



In the year 2018, operating income was 1.19 billion yen, and net sales were 365.42 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX