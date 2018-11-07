

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported first-half net income to FUJIFILM Holdings of 65.49 billion yen, down 7.6% from previous year. Net income per share was 151.98 yen compared to 161.37 yen, prior year.



First-half revenue was 1.17 trillion yen, down 1.3% from last year. Domestic revenue was down 1.8%, while overseas revenue was down 0.9%, for the period.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company expects: revenue of 2.47 trillion yen; and earnings per share of 305.31 yen.



