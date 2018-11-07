

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production rose for a second straight month in September, defying expectations for a modest decline, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Production grew a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent decline.



August's 0.3 percent decline was revised to a 0.1 percent gain.



On a year-on-year basis, production grew 0.8 percent following a revised 0.2 percent gain in August. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent gain.



Figures released on Tuesday showed that factory orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in September, led by domestic demand, suggesting improvement in the economic momentum ahead.



