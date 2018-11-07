Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 4.3 percent in October

Press release 7 November 2018 at 9.30am (EEST)

Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 4.3 percent in October

Total sales of restaurants in the Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 11.8 percent in October 2018 compared to the year before. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 248 restaurants, rose by 4.3 percent.

In 2018, the sales in October amounted to 10.2 million euros compared with the 9.1 million euros in the previous year. October 2018 included, the chain's sales have risen for 43 consecutive months.

The chain's brick-and-mortar restaurants increased their sales by 13.0 percent and shop-in-shop locations by 5.1 percent. Online store sales grew by 70.2 percent to

1 324 000 euros. Figures for online sales are mainly based on the sales reported by 83 restaurants offering home delivery and count towards the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Since the beginning of the financial year (1 February to 31 October), cumulative chain sales have increased by 15.4 percent compared to last year, amounting to 90.3 million euros.

Total sales of restaurants in the Chalupa chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 25.5 percent in October 2018 compared to the year before. In October 2018, the sales amounted to 206 000 euros. The change in same-store sales, based on sales figures from 10 restaurants, was 0.0 percent.

Total sales of restaurants in the Social Burgerjoint chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 372.3 percent in October 2018 compared to the year before. In October 2018, the sales amounted to 342 000 euros. In the same month, same-store sales decreased by 10.4 percent and were are based on sales figures from one restaurant. During the review period, the restaurant in question was closed for four business days due to renovation.

The sales of No Pizza, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, amounted to 59 000 euros in October 2018.

The Kotipizza chain's monthly sales

October 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 10 204 9 126 11.8 Brick-and-mortar restaurants 8 757 7 749 13.0 Shop-in-shop restaurants 1 447 1 377 5.1



Online store sales (euro thousands, included in the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants)



1 324



778



70.2



Number of Kotipizza restaurants



279



259 Brick-and-mortar 179 162 Shop-in-shop 100 97



Restaurants offering home delivery



83



71

The Chalupa chain's monthly sales

October 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 206 164 25.5



Number of Chalupa restaurants



13



10

The Social Burgerjoint restaurant's monthly sales

October 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 342 72 372.3



Number of Social Burgerjoint restaurants 3 1

The No Pizza restaurant's monthly sales

October 2018 Monthly sales (thousand euros) 59

Kotipizza Group Oyj

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

For more information:

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

tel. +358 207 716 743

Timo Pirskanen, CFO and Deputy to the CEO

tel. +358 207 716 747

Kotipizza Group in brief

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain and Kotipizza Oyj operating the chain are part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, The Social Burger Joint Oy that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018.

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million.

Attachment