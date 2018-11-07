

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported that its organic revenue growth was 2.5% for the third quarter, after 0.2% for the first six months, resulting in growth of 1.1% for the first nine months of 2018. Organic growth in security revenues was 3.4% and this was partially offset by lower revenues in care and justice services, leading to 2.5% overall growth in Secure Solutions.



G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said, 'Organic revenue growth of 2.5% in the third quarter compares with 0.2% in the first half of 2018. Strong organic growth rates in security services in North America and Asia and in Cash technology solutions were partially offset by lower revenues in Benelux and conventional cash services.'



The Group said the revenue growth, favourable sales mix and productivity programmes underpin its PBITA for 2018 which, after investment in new products and services, is expected to be in line with 2017 on a constant currency basis.



