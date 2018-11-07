

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's inflation accelerated for a third straight month in October to its highest level in over six-and-a-half years, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year after a 3.7 percent increase in September.



The latest inflation rate was the highest since March 2012, when it was at the same level. A rate higher than 4.4 percent was last seen in January 2012 at 4.5 percent.



The transport component which contributed nearly a third of the total increase of the CPI in October, mainly due to higher fuel prices.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.5 percent in October after remaining unchanged in September.



