Nilox Becomes the Highest Selling E-Mobility Brand in Southern Europe

VIMERCATE, Italy, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nilox (www.nilox.com), the Italian sports and outdoor technology brand of the Esprinet Group has continued its growth in e-mobility hi-tech segment to become the leader in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780372/Nilox_logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780371/Nilox_E_Mobility.jpg )



According to the management's estimates based on GFK data, in the first 9 months of the year, 350K e-boards have been sold in Italy, Spain and Portugal, with an increase of the request of e-scooters. The demand of e-bike is growing as well, even if it is still not measured by the operators.

Nilox is the best-seller brand on the combined data of the three markets. Moreover, in Italy, where the hoverboard DOC is confirmed as the best-seller of the segment in September, Nilox has a market share more than double compared to the second one. Nilox is the most loved e-mobility brand also on social media, with a fan base of 273K followers.

"Given the recent opening of France and Germany on the use of e-scooters on the bike paths, we are expecting the same evolution on other markets both with owned and shared vehicles. We focus on strengthen our positioning of number one e-mobility brand in Europe," commended Michele Bertacco, Sales and Marketing Director of Nilox.

About Nilox:

Nilox (www.nilox.com) is the sport technology brand of the Esprinet Group. Thanks to constant investment in research and product marketing, Nilox is one of the most recognized brands in the Sport and Outdoor Technology market today. Nilox has grown rapidly to become the top Italian Action Cam brand in the world and holds second position in Italy in terms of sales. Nilox is also the most well-known brand in the field of hi-tech mobility on "two wheels". The success of the DOC hoverboard has been swiftly followed by lines dedicated to skates, electric scooters and a range of electric bikes. The offer includes wearable devices, a range of business backpacks and IT professional solutions. Today Nilox is the sponsor of some of the most legendary clubs in Italian and world football as well as the partner of the most famous champions in the field of MotoGP and cycling.