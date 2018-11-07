Kin + Carta Named as a Leader in Digital Experience Agencies Ranking

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Independent Research firm report says Kin + Carta scores well in strategy, including client co-innovation and employee experience, and cites its ability to blend strategy and innovation in a "'roll up your sleeves' culture"

Kin + Carta (the rebranded St Ives Group) has been named a Leader in the prestigious evaluation, The Forrester Wave Midsize Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2018.

The world-renowned research firm tracked the capabilities and strategy of 67 digital experience agencies and found that 'the best partner often isn't the biggest provider.' To assess the state of the market, Forrester did a thorough evaluation of 12 midsize digital experience providers across 21 criteria. Kin + Carta's classification as a Leader places the group in the highest of four categories within the Forrester Wave listing.

In its review of Kin + Carta, Forrester states: 'Kin and Carta scores well in strategy factors, including client co-innovation and employee experience. Clients like Kin and Carta's ability to build mobile apps and to blend strategy and execution in a "roll up your sleeves" culture. Kin and Carta is a good fit for companies building products and customer applications.'

Forrester recognised Kin + Carta for leading with a "blend of strategists and builders for new products. Kin and Carta, [which is] run by the former CEO of Solstice, has 1,479 employees focused on digital experience services in 16 offices serving clients predominantly in Europe and North America. Compared with other vendors we evaluated, Kin and Carta has higher adoption and quality of design, artificial intelligence, and technology services."

J Schwan, CEO of Kin + Carta, said: "Forrester is a gold standard in the industry. To be recognised as a Leader among digital experience firms is a real honour. We believe this is a testament to the boldness of our clients, the effectiveness of our working culture and the great teamwork happening across our Connective."

Kin + Carta received the highest score possible in the experience design services, artificial intelligence services, authenticated experience services, emerging touchpoint services, digital experience technology services, programme management services, client co-innovation strategy, active digital experience clients and employee experience criteria.

Kin + Carta (KTC) is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About Kin + Carta: www.kinandcarta.com