Ratos AB: Peter Wallin appointed CFO at Ratos

Press release 7 November 2018

Peter Wallin has been appointed CFO, Chief Financial Officer, at Ratos. Peter comes from the role as CFO for the Skanska Group and joins Ratos in December 2018.

Peter Wallin has long operational experience from the Skanska Group, where he has worked since 2000. For the past seven years, Peter worked as the Group CFO for Skanska, where he facilitated the growth of Skanska's investments in its project development business, creating considerable values. Peter has also led several restructurings within the Skanska Group centered around profitability, as well as concluding several divestments and acquisitions in the Group. In 2017 and 2018, Peter was also responsible in the Senior Management for the construction operations in UK, Poland and Czech Republic alongside being the Group CFO. Before Peter started working at Skanska, he worked as an equity research analyst at HQ Investment Bank and Trygg Hansa/SEB, as well as CFO in Stadshypotek.

"I am very pleased that Peter takes on his role as CFO at Ratos. With his long operational experience, where he has created value through operational restructuring, profitability measures and mergers and acquisitions, not least in the construction industry, I am convinced that he will highly contribute to value creation to Ratos and our portfolio companies, says Ratos's CEO Jonas Wiström".

Peter will assume his position in December 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Wiström, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Year-end report 2018 15 February 2019

Annual General Meeting 8 May 2019





Ratos owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 12 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has approximately 12,300 employees.

