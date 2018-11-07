U.S. Kettering Health Network Selects Enterprise Imaging From Sectra to Increase Reading Efficiency

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that its enterprise imaging solution for radiology and digital pathology was ordered by Kettering Health Network (KHN). Sectra will install its solution, integrated with the Epic EMR, throughout KHN to provide a consolidated overview of patient images and information to support increased reading and reporting efficiency.

Sectra's enterprise imaging PACS will promote high system availability at KHN's eight hospitals and 120 outpatient facilities located in southwestern Ohio. It will ensure improved system performance and speed for all remote and hospital-based users in the 2,100 physician network.

Additionally, Sectra's solution will support KHN's state-of-the-art cancer fighting technologies and care. KHN will have the ability to use digital pathology for frozen sections from the surgical suite allowing pathologists to remotely make an initial determination of whether all cancerous cells have been removed or not during an ongoing surgery. This can be done with the pathologist in a different location than the actual surgery taking place. Sectra's digital pathology solution for primary diagnostics is still pending FDA approval in the US.

"I am elated that Kettering Health Network has chosen our imaging solution for their enterprise. Our consistently high system uptimes and intuitive workflow will improve performance for radiologists and referring physicians. I'm also eager to together, break new grounds in digital pathology. We, at Sectra, are hopeful that these efforts will produce results that will benefit patient outcomes," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

The contract was signed in October.

