

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) said Wednesday that it has secured a place on two lots - B6 in the South East worth up to 1.1 billion pounds, and B8 in the North worth up to 2 billion pounds- on Highways England's Delivery Integration Partnership Framework.



The company noted that the initial packages of work it has secured through both lots are worth a total of 425 million pounds, with work commencing next year.



This regional six-year framework will see contractors work with Highways England as partners responsible for designing and constructing motorway and major A-road projects across England. Future packages of work over the six-year framework will be awarded based on performance.



Balfour Beatty said that in keeping with its added social value approach, will draw on a local supply chain, 40 percent of which will comprise SMEs.



At construction peak, Balfour Beatty will employ 250 people, of which 5 percent will be apprenticeships, maintaining the Group's commitment to The 5% Club, and rising to 10 percent by 2022.



