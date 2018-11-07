2018 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held in Hainan

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2018 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road opened in Boao, Hainan, China. 256 guests representing 205 media and institutions from 90 countries and international organizations gathered together to exchange ideas on jointly establishing an alliance for media cooperation and know much more about China's development condition through the visit around Hainan.

With a theme of "Contributions by All and Benefits to All", the forum was hosted by People's Daily and the CPC Hainan Provincial Party Committee and the People's Government of Hainan province. As the host, Liu Cigui, Party chief of Hainan introduced the development of the Hainan Provincial Economic Zone in the past 30 years. He invited the guests to participate in the construction of the Hainan pilot free trade zone and free trade port with Chinese characteristics; and jointly promote economic and trade exchanges and to build an important platform for Belt and Road media cooperation and exchanges.

During the forum, foreign media guests visited several cities of Hainan. "The ecological environment here is really good," said Alejandro Ramos, president of Notimex. He took photos in the Shamei Village of Qionghai City and wanted to know much more about the story and construction experience of this place which he would bring back to his country.

Mohamed Zahar, president of the Tunisian weekly magazine 'Realites', said that Hainan not only has a beautiful ecological environment and a strong humanistic environment, but also has advanced medical tourism service concepts which have already in line with the advanced regions in the world in many aspects.

Benkhaled Abdelkrim, a writer and professor from Algeria, member of the Algerian branch of the Union of Arab Journalists and Writers, Friends and Allies of China, said that he has a systematic and comprehensive understanding of Chinese culture, efficient agriculture, economy, urban development and tourism industry through his trip to Hainan.