FLSmidth financial calendar 2019

Company Announcement No. 10 2018, 7 November 2018

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

31 Jan. 2019 Annual Report 2018

27 Mar. 2019 Annual General Meeting

2 May 2019 1st Quarter Interim Report 2019

7 Aug. 2019 Half-year Interim Report 2019

29 Oct. 2019 1st-3rd Quarter Interim Report 2019

Contacts

Investors

Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Media

Sofie Karen Lindberg, tel +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017.

