

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow plc (RDW.L), in its trading update ahead of Annual General Meeting, reported that it has traded in line with expectations for the first 18 weeks of the current financial year.



Steve Morgan, Chairman, said the company continues to see good demand in regional businesses with most sites sold well in advance. However, the London sales market has remained subdued affected by excessively high Stamp Duty tax and Brexit uncertainty.



The value of net private reservations in the 18 weeks to 3 November was at 588 million pounds, compared to 586 million pounds last year. The sales rate per outlet per week over the period was 0.64, compared with 0.67 last year, with the slight reduction entirely due to the London market.



The average selling price of private reservations for the first 18 weeks is up 4.6% at 388,000 pounds. Total order book remains very healthy at 1.2 billion poundsn, an 11% increase on this time last year.



Separately, the company announced that Morgan, who founded the Company in 1974, will retire from the Board at the end of March 2019, virtually 10 years to the day since he returned to the business on March 30, 2009.



He will be succeeded as Executive Chairman by John Tutte, Redrow's current Group Chief Executive.



Matthew Pratt, 43, will be appointed Chief Operating Officer and will join the Board at the end of March 2019. Pratt who has been with Redrow for 16 years, is currently the Regional CEO of Redrow's Southern businesses and is a member of the Group Executive Board.



Just two weeks ago, the company completed its 100,000th Redrow home and 2018 will see the completion of 6,000 homes in a calendar year for the first time, both significant milestones for Redrow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX