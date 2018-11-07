As from November 8, 2018, Unit rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 20, 2018. Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011896034 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 162477 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 8, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 22, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscribed units ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011896042 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 162478 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.