Lone Rooftop - Smart Building SaaS Specialist - Raises $2.5 Million Growth Capital for International Expansion

Dutch proptech platform Lone Rooftop is set to expand into U.S. and global markets after securing funding from venture capitalist Nimbus Ventures. The $2.5 million investment earns Nimbus a coveted shareholder position and will directly fund Lone Rooftop's ambitious growth strategy to become the leading space utilization platform. It will also fund the company's massive scale-up over the next two years - with employee numbers expected to jump from 20 to over 100.

Since its inception in 2014, Lone Rooftop has been helping large enterprises tackle inefficiency and optimize space utilization by up to 20-percent while saving organizations millions. By leveraging existing data sources like WiFi, integrating sensor data and applying smart algorithms, Lone Rooftop's Position Intelligence Engine (PIE) continuously calculates where and how many people are present inside a building - providing rich data and actionable insight in their proprietary dashboards. Alongside space optimization, this data is also being used to help employees find an available workspace or conference room as well as achieve energy savings by making lighting and climate systems smarter.

Accelerated U.S. Expansion

After gaining a strong footing in the Dutch and Western European market with huge potential for growth, Lone Rooftop sees the United States as the next natural frontier for their smart building software technology. "The increasing demand for our product from the U.S as well as the sheer size of the North American real estate portfolios are clear drivers for the decision to establish ourselves here," Lone Rooftop founder and CEO, Marcel Lamers, explained.

With funding secured, Lone Rooftop will open their first U.S. operation on the East Coast with the support of expanded product development and sales operation teams. "With this investment, we can realize our dream of global expansion and strengthen the role of our platform within the international global corporate real estate market," Lamers went on to say.

Global Opportunity

Alongside blue-chip customers such as ABN AMRO Bank, Philips and Royal HaskoningDHV in the Netherlands - the Smart Building SaaS Specialist is working with a growing number of international corporations who benefit from the rollout of Lone Rooftop technology across their global offices. The new capital will further fund this global support and expansion.

"Because our solution is characterized as a software implementation, we are very scalable, which means the growth potential is tremendous," admitted Lamers. "The smart building IoT market in the Netherlands is highly innovative and far ahead of other countries. We're looking forward to bringing this technology to global corporations - as no matter where you are in the world, or how big your company is, real estate costs represent one of the largest expenses."

Nimbus Ventures' Support for Growth

Nimbus Ventures is an independent venture capital fund for growth capital investments with a focus on innovative and scalable technologies. The Netherlands-based fund takes a hands-on approach to their investments, providing both strategic and tactical support that spans positioning, administration, optimization and strategic partnership guidance as the company scales.

This is the fifth investment for the relatively young investment fund, Lone Rooftop joining the ranks of Easee (online eye measurements), Reailisation (inventory optimization software for retail), Agrocares (agri-tech) and Boomerweb (a SaaS E-health solution). Now, Lone Rooftop looks forward to the same support demonstrated by Nimbus with the other companies in their portfolio.

Nimbus Ventures Partner, Auke van den Hout: "Next to the scalability of Lone Rooftop's product, we like the enormous potential in the smart building market. We look forward to working together on the international success of this company."