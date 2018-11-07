Ericsson, Einride and Telia power sustainable, self-driving trucks with 5G

WASHINGTON, United States, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Einride, Ericsson and Telia are putting 5G into motion at a DB Schenker facility in Jönköping, Sweden. The goal is to power an all-electric, autonomous transport ecosystem that takes fleet management to the next level.

Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson Cloud Core for 5G are providing high performance connectivity to Einride's T-pod - a driverless vehicle operating continuously at DB Schenker's logistics facilities in Jönköping, Sweden.



Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride, says: "Our driving mission is to lead the sustainable transition of road freight transportation. 5G provides the connectivity and reliability we need to safely introduce the T-pod onto public roads, paving the way for a 90 percent reduction in CO2 emissions and the elimination of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions."

Ewald Kaiser, Chief Operating Officer, DB Schenker, says: "This pilot is a milestone in the transition to an intelligent transportation system which will be safe, cost-efficient and sustainable. Autonomous, all-electric trucks on public roads is not a dream any more - it's happening right now. Thanks to our partnership with Einride, and connectivity through Ericsson and Telia, we are at the forefront of this great transition."

Mats Lundbäck, Chief Technology Officer, Telia Sweden, says: "5G is a very exciting technology that will enable new sustainable business opportunities and create customer value. Together with our partners, we are building a powerful ecosystem that is going to have a deep impact for customers and society as a whole."



Åsa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, Ericsson, says: "There is a paradigm shift going on in the transport industry. 5G, with its high-data speeds and ultra-low latency, is powering a new world of autonomous vehicles that takes fleet management to the next level. Einride's transportation solution is a perfect example of how 5G can drive cost efficiencies, improve safety, and create a sustainable future."

The high-capacity and low-latency characteristics of 5G will be cornerstones of future transport solutions. Einride's T-pod and autonomous transport system, powered by 5G, can potentially replace more than 60 percent of today's transport with a cost-competitive and sustainable alternative.

5G presents an opportunity for telecom operators to tap into new revenue streams emerging from the digitalization of industries. An Ericsson report on 5G business potential shows a USD 619 billion revenue opportunity for telecom operators by 2026.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson--einride-and-telia-power-sustainable--self-driving-trucks-with-5g,c2665504

The following files are available for download: