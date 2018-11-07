Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in October

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 3.1 billion in October. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 10.3 billion. The difference was mainly due to lower tax income than calculated.

The central government's primary balance was SEK 8.8 billion lower than forecast. This was mainly due to that tax income were approximately SEK 7 billion lower than calculated. The major part of the difference was due to higher payments from the tax account than expected.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.1 billion lower than forecasted. This was mainly explained by higher deposits from the Swedish Pensions Agency.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.4 billion higher than forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of October 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 90.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,200 billion at the end of October.

The outcome for November will be published on 7 December 2018 at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Tord Arvidsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 53

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome October Forecast October Deviation October Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -3 092 -10 301 7 209 7 209 -90 160 Primary balance3 1 957 -6 883 8 840 8 840 -98 940 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -4 963 -2 906 -2 057 -2 057 -2 530 Interest payments on central government debt -85 -511 426 426 11 311 - Interest on loans in SEK -687 -1 140 453 453 12 761 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -81 -101 20 20 -924 - Realised currency gains and losses 683 730 -47 -47 -526 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (October 2018). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Report: Sweden's Central Government Debt October 2018 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2224410/872166.pdf)



