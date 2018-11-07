Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Henrik Sund new CEO

Stockholm - Net Insight today announces that Henrik Sund has been appointed CEO of Net Insight. Henrik has been interim CEO since June 1, 2018 and will assume the permanent CEO position as of December 1, 2018.

"As interim CEO Henrik has in short period of time taken several important steps towards increased growth rate," says Gunilla Fransson, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Net Insight. "With his broad technical and commercial experience in combination with the ability to inspire our employees and develop the business of our customers and partners, he has the qualifications needed as CEO to take Net Insight through the next growth phase."

"It's with great humility that I embrace the opportunity to continue to lead Net Insight," says Henrik Sund, interim CEO of Net Insight. "We are on a growth path with increased customer focus, and with the pioneering spirit and passion for technology that signifies Net Insight we are ready for the challenges of a market with rapid technology development and changed customer behaviors. I'm looking forward to together with our fantastic staff take the next steps in the development of Net Insight."

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

