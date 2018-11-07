Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q3

German:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/de/2018/verbund-zwischenbericht-quartale-1-3-2018-deutsch.a

shx English:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/en/2018/verbund-interim-report-quarters-1-3-2018-english.as

hx



Company: VERBUND AG

Am Hof 6A

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.verbund.com



