EMEX Annual Exhibition to Reveal Best Energy Saving Opportunities & Strategies for UK Businesses

UK businesses will come together to reveal best energy saving opportunities and low-carbon strategies at EMEX at ExCeL in London on 21 and 22 November 2018.

Many businesses have an enormous opportunity to both pollute less and save money by making quite straightforward bread-and-butter changes. Dynamic leaders in the public and private sectors are showing others the way, while an increased profile for environmental causes has provided some impetus.

There is considerable potential to make large energy cost and carbon emission savings through the installation of energy efficiency measures. The energy efficiency technologies that deliver these savings are readily available, tried and tested, and often repay their initial capital cost within just a few years. Such improvements can provide significant long-term cash savings for organisations and reduced exposure to future changes in energy costs.

EMEX, The Energy Management Exhibition, will take place on Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd November at ExCeL in London.

With more than 130 exhibitors, 80 seminars across 5 topical theatres, and over 100 speakers, EMEX is the must-attend event for everyone wanting to better inform their strategies and plans by enhancing their knowledge and best practice, gathering first-hand learning from leading practitioners and benchmarking solutions.

EMEX has picked out a few themes from the seminar programme and the exhibition where one can attend for free and increase the energy efficiency of the business and reduce its associated costs.

On-site generation, renewable and energy storage revolution. Batteries are the hot topic of the moment, so get a grip on technology development and the necessary changes in the electricity codes to increase the income generated by batteries. Understand the main issues when considering the installation of all types of on-site generation and gather key learnings to effectively deploy it and gain commercial benefits. Hear about how the public sector is leading the way with West Sussex County Council's energy team presenting the current YES programme, a 4MW solar farm with battery storage. Exhibitors include CleanEarth, DenchiGroup, Elgin Energy, Enercon, ESB, FlexiSolar, Norvento Enerxía and Solar Juice.



The 'Flexible Power Zone' in partnership with Power Responsive (National Grid). DSR creates opportunities for flexible businesses to earn revenue by supporting National Grid in times of peak demand or system stress by shifting or reducing demand, or by making capacity available through renewable on-site generation when required. Exhibitors include E.ON Energy Solutions, Ecotricity, EDF Energy, Flexitricity, GridBeyond, Ørsted, Ecotricity, Energy Pool, Flexitricity and KiWi Power.



Plans to reform building regulations to accelerate the roll-out of electric vehicle charge points. With Energy Managers Association's CEO (Lord Redesdale), Skanska's Environment Technical Director, E.ON Energy Solutions' Electric Vehicle Sales Manager, Cenex's CEO and BT's General Manager - Procurement will look at the practicalities of the government's Road to Zero strategy. The Exhibition will also showcase solutions available right now to install EV charging points in commercial sites.



High-performance buildings protect the asset and increase the bottom line. Latest insights revealed by Real Assets at Legal & General Investment Management's Head of Sustainability, BREEAM Existing Buildings Team's Principal Technical Consultant at BRE Global, Octavia Housing's Sustainability and Energy Manager and VINCI Facilities' Head of Energy & Water Management.



Successes and pitfalls of EPCs. Re:fit | Local Partnerships' Programme Director, Calderdale Council's Environmental, Quality and Compliance Manager and Sustainability and Energy Management Expert will present the different types, routes and common barriers of EPCs for public and private sector organisations.



Building data analytics and BMS revolution. Affordability of large-scale data handling technologies has seen the emergence of disruptive solutions that offer a quick and effective to measure, model and analyse live data from any device anywhere to optimise building energy performance, simplify and reduce maintenance costs. Companies exhibiting at EMEX include 4D Monitoring, arbnco, Enerbrain, Ecocentric, Ecoplitot, Innotech Europe, IonSign, iScape Ltd, Metron, MME EDF PowerNow, SMS plc, Optima Energy Management and Optimised Buildings.



From April 2019 , the rules on energy and carbon reporting are changing. Gary Shanahan , Head of Business and Industrial Energy Efficiency, Tax and Reporting at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will offer guidance on how organisations can prepare, what will be the qualifying criteria and how the new reporting framework will benefit companies.



, the rules on energy and carbon reporting are changing. , Head of Business and Industrial Energy Efficiency, Tax and Reporting at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will offer guidance on how organisations can prepare, what will be the qualifying criteria and how the new reporting framework will benefit companies. Get prepared for ESOS Phase 2 and the latest version of ISO 50001 certification. Plan well ahead to ensure a smooth process for ESOS Phase 2 that has a deadline on 5 December 2019 and an easy transition to ISO 50001:2018 by August 2021 . ESOS Lead Assessors will provide first-hand experience from ESOS phase 1 while leading experts from BSI, DNV GL, SGS and BRE will be at the show to help to transition or get certified to the revised standard.



and an easy transition to ISO 50001:2018 by . ESOS Lead Assessors will provide first-hand experience from ESOS phase 1 while leading experts from BSI, DNV GL, SGS and BRE will be at the show to help to transition or get certified to the revised standard. Ten years on from the UK's ground-breaking Climate Change Act, what are the achievements? What are the next challenges? The headline speaker Chris Stark , Chief Executive of the UK's Committee on Climate Change, will provide a progress update and 'change outlook'.

With such diverse solutions, knowledge and expertise on offer, it is not surprising that thousands of small and medium businesses as well as household names such as Coca-Cola, NHS, British Airways, Harrods, Hilton Worldwide, Boots, RBS, TATA, British Land, Ministry of Defence, AstraZeneca, Sodexo, Dixon Carphone, IBM, Bellrock, BAE Systems, Co-Operative Group, Ofgem, Network Rail, MITIE, CBRE, Whitbread, Mitchells and Butlers, British Telecom, House of Fraser and many county and city councils are already registered to attend.

