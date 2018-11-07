

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), a provider of dialysis products and services, on Wednesday issued a statement in response to the defeat of the ballot initiative Proposition 8 in California.



Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, stated that the company is pleased that California voters have rejected Proposition 8 in ballot election, and that its a big win for California dialysis patients.



Powell said, 'Proposition 8 was a deeply flawed measure that would have dangerously reduced access for dialysis patients in California by setting arbitrary limits on what insurance companies are required to pay for dialysis care.'



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment.



