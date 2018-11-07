Panel of expert speakers to provide guidance on achieving effective and appropriate compliance

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services, has announced it will host a Regulatory Seminar on the topic of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) on November 21, 2018 in London. The Seminar, EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR): The Next Steps will provide financial sector firms with the latest guidance on how to achieve compliance in the time remaining before the current regulatory 'period-of-grace' ends in January 2020. This is the third Regulatory Seminar hosted by RIMES on the topic of BMR.

The Regulatory Seminar will comprise speaker sessions from a specially-selected panel of industry and regulatory experts. Organizations represented on this year's panel include major EU regulators (the FCA, AFM, Consob and CNMV) legal experts (CMS Cameron McKenna LLP) and industry analysts (Catalyst). Speakers from these organizations will join Diarmuid O'Donovan, COO of RIMES, to discuss key BMR topics including the evolving situation with third-country providers, upcoming guidance for non-significant benchmarks, and the latest developments on IBORs and RFRs, amongst others.

Alessandro Ferrari, CMO at RIMES commented: "BMR came into force in January this year, but many firms are still unsure of what the Regulation means for their business or what they need to do to comply. This year's Regulatory Seminar aims to provide clarity on major areas of uncertainty around BMR, so that come 2020 all firms are on the right side of the regulators. We welcome asset managers, owners, servicers and banks to attend so they can get their compliance journeys underway."

