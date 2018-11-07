RGK Mobile to Provide Direct Carrier Billing to Vodafone Romania Subscribers

BARCELONA, Spain, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Company will provide uniquely quick, simple and secure carrier billing for high-value mobile services - enhancing Vodafone revenues and customer loyalty

RGK Mobile, a leading global provider of mobile carrier payment solutions, today announced that it will provide carrier billing services to Vodafone Romania's subscribers. The agreement with Vodafone, which came into force on 1stOctober 2018, joins a growing list of recent, similar agreements signed by RGK Mobile with Swisscom, Sunrise, Airtel, all of Norway's mobile operators and others.

RGK Mobile offers mobile carriers a complete suite of payment technologies, connecting them directly to leading service providers. This creates new revenue channels and helps ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty in a turbulent and competitive market. RGK's unique billing processing technology allows for seamless and safe direct carrier-billing, with only one click. With RGK, customers no longer need credit cards for mobile purchases. Rather, they simply click to confirm a purchase and are charged directly to their mobile operator bill. This eliminates the complexity and hassle of credit cards - avoiding processing errors and mistyping - and is also highly suited to developing economies wherein credit card usage is not prevalent.

For Vodafone Romania, RGK will initially handle billing for mobile services that include Wellness (a fitness app), LetMeDance (a dancing tutorial), SunnyGames (a game portal) and a fitness service for renowned personal trainer Lazar Angelov. RGK will also provide local customer support to all service subscribers.

"We're extremely proud to partner with a major European mobile operator like Vodafone, and to play a role in expanding the growing culture of mobile payments in Romania and the European Union as a whole," noted Roman Taranov, CEO of RGK Mobile. "It's a classic win-win for both companies - Vodafone gains greater traction for lucrative premium mobile services, and RGK enjoys the potential for future growth within the Vodafone network," he concluded.

About RGK Mobile

RGK is a global provider of mobile carrier payment solutions, specializing in payment aggregation. Our ground-breaking direct carrier billing (DCB) technology allows users for a quick, simple and secure payment process while our direct integration with world-leading mobile operators makes this an attractive offering to service merchants; allowing them access to millions of new users, through one, simple integration. Founded in 2014, RGK Mobile is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, with current branches across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company is funded by UK-based K&T Capital. For more information, please visit www.rgkmobile.com.

Media Contact:

Diane McKaye

diane@siliconvpr.com