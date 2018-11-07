Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank has mandated Nordea, SEB and Swedbank for an SEK denominated Tier 2 bond

Arion Bank has mandated Nordea, SEB and Swedbank as Joint Lead Managers to explore the possibility to issuing a Swedish krona denominated Tier 2 bond. The bond is expected to be rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and will be issued under Arion Bank's EMTN Programme. Investor meetings will be held in Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki on 12 and 13 November. A transaction will follow in the near future, subject to market conditions.

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.