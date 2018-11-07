sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,814 Euro		+0,054
+0,70 %
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Copenhagen 25
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,84
7,871
10:23
7,838
7,867
10:23
07.11.2018 | 10:06
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank has mandated Nordea, SEB and Swedbank for an SEK denominated Tier 2 bond

Arion Bank has mandated Nordea, SEB and Swedbank as Joint Lead Managers to explore the possibility to issuing a Swedish krona denominated Tier 2 bond. The bond is expected to be rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and will be issued under Arion Bank's EMTN Programme. Investor meetings will be held in Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki on 12 and 13 November. A transaction will follow in the near future, subject to market conditions.

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)