The "Sweden Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022 By Technology and By Services and By Clinical Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on telemedicine services market by Clinical application (Tele Consultation, Tele radiology, Tele Assistance, Tele Pathology, Tele Psychology and Others), by service platform (Tele Hospitals and Clinics, Tele Home and M-Health).

The report also covers the overall competitive landscape of major Telemedicine companies including (KRY, My Doctor, Doktor.se, Telemedicine Clinic, Ortivus and other); government role and regulations, value chain analysis, growth drivers, trends and developments.

Growth was majorly due to entry of new players, increase in the elderly population and acute shortage of nursing and hospital beds in Swedish hospitals. In terms of value, Sweden Telemedicine market size has increased by more than 80% in terms of revenue from 2012 to 2017.

Moreover, owing to the increased awareness regarding telemedicine services, increased product innovation in the market, expanding services portfolios of major players and aggressive marketing sales strategies have helped the market to grow and expand during the review period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Sweden Telemedicine Market Overview And Genesis, 2012-2017

4. Sweden Telemedicine Market Value Chain Analysis

5. Issues And Challenges In Sweden Telemedicine Market

6. Major Trends And Developments In Sweden Telemedicine Market

7. Sweden Telemedicine Market Size, 2012-2017

8. Sweden Telemedicine Market Segmentation

9. Sweden Telemedicine Market Government Regulations& Initiatives

10. Competitive Landscape Of Major Players In Sweden Telemedicine Market

11. Company Profiling Of Major Players In Sweden Tele Medicine Market

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Sweden Telemedicine Market Future Outlook And Projections, 2018E-2022E

14. Macroeconomics Indicators In Sweden Telemedicine Market

Companies Mentioned

DocOnNet

Doktor.se

Doktor24

KRY

My Doctor

Ortivus

Philips Healthcare

Polycom

Telemedicine Clinic

