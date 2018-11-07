Bi-Specific Antibodies Market Report 2018 Highlights Various Trends and Developments Taking Place in This Market: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The bi-specific antibodies imply the next generation of targeted biologics formed by engaging two dissimilar targets. These drugs offer a variety of benefits over conventional treatment options for several diseases such as cancer. The factors that propel the growth of the Bi-Specific Antibodies Market include rise in the global cancer epidemics, and growing demand for bi-specific/double barreled antibodies and t-cells in bi-specific antibodies mediated immunotherapy. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including regulatory trials, and production hurdles in bi-specific antibodies growth.

Bi-Specific Antibodies Market may be explored by key therapeutic areas, mechanisms of action, and geography. Bi-Specific Antibodies Market may be explored by key therapeutic areas as autoimmune disorders, oncology, eye disorders, inflammatory disorders, and others. Bi-Specific Antibodies Market could be explored based on mechanisms of action as NK-cell engagement, T-cell engagement, blocking cytokines, dual targeting, and others. Bi-Specific Antibodies Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America and Europe accounted for the major share of the Bi-Specific Antibodies Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing occurrence of diseases such as lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer, and rise in the awareness levels toward health.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Bi-Specific Antibodies Market comprise Bayer AG, Amgen, Inc., ImmunGene, Inc., Dow Pharmaceutical Solutions, Merck & Co., Inc., Immunocore Limited, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Pfizer, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. Bi-specific antibody is one of the most potentially powerful tools which have emerged in the biopharmaceutical industry. The bi-specific antibodies intend to provide the next generation of targeted biologics by engaging two different targets simultaneously. These drugs offer several advantages over traditional treatment options for various diseases such as cancer. They have fewer side effects due to high specificity towards disease target. These antibodies are of particular importance for patients who experience recurrence or resistance to drugs.

Access 80 page research report with TOC on "Bi-Specific Antibodies Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-bi-specific-antibodies-market-forecast-to-2022

The report provides information about the current and future scenario of this market. The report also highlights the major drivers, such as increasing incidences of diseases and increasing demand for effective treatment, for the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market. Furthermore, the report also gives information related to the commercially available bi-specific antibody drugs. Moreover, few hindrances, such as production hurdles and regulatory challenges, which are slowing down the growth of the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market, have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various trends and developments taking place in this market. Furthermore, in this report, we have structured the information regarding bi-specific antibodies at various stages of clinical development. The pipeline chapter provides in depth analysis of bi-specific antibodies by clinical phase, indications for which they are being developed, and technology. Additionally, the study provides all-inclusive current analysis of various bi-specific antibodies in advanced as well as early stages of development. Moreover, our report places emphasis on the strategic collaborations that can impact industry's growth. The prominent players in Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Hybrid Imaging Market



Dental Curing Light Market



Stem Cell Banking Market



Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com