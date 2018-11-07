Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the Global Genomics Sector Set to Grow to $23bn

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Genomics Market Report 2018-2028
Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Diagnostic Test, Genetic Test, Newborn Screening, Preimplantation Testing, Prenatal Testing, Carrier Testing, Molecular Test, Chromosomal Test, Biochemical Test, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others
The global genomics market is estimated to reach $23bn by 2022. In 2017, the diagnostic test segment held 27% of the global genomics market. The global genomics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% throughout the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Genomics Market from 2018-2028
• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Technology:
• Sequencing
• Microarray
• PCR
• Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
• Others
• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Test Type:
• Diagnostic Test
• Genetic Test
• Newborn Screening
• Preimplantation Testing
• Prenatal Testing
• Carrier Testing
• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Method:
• Molecular Test
• Chromosomal Test
• Biochemical Test
• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Application:
• Diagnostic
• Drug Discovery
• Precision Medicine
• Others
• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by End-user:
• Research Centers
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada, Rest of North America
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each regional market is further segmented by technology, test-type, method, application and end-user.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the genomics market:
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Eppendorf AG
• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
• Eurofins Scientific
• GE Healthcare Life Sciences
• Illumina, Inc.
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
• Qiagen NV
• Roche
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Research interview with a start-up company in the genomic market.
• This report provides the following qualitative analysis of the genomics market:
• Market Drivers
• Value Chain Analysis of the genomics market
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the genomics market
• Market Attractiveness Analysis in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa of the genomics market by technology, test-type, method, application and end-user.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the genomics market. You find data, trends and predictions.
10x Genomics
23andMe, Inc.
Affymetrix
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Ancestry
Annoroad
BGI
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bristol-Myers Squibb
CENTOGENE AG
Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.
Color Genomics
Core Informatics
Counsyl
CRISPR Therapeutics
Cura Integrative Medicine
Danaher
DeCODE
Deep Genomics
Edico Genome
Editas Medicine
Epicentre Biotechnologies
Eppendorf
Eurofins Scientific
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Foundation Medicine, Inc.
Futura Genetics
GATC Biotech
GE Healthcare
Gene by Gene Ltd
Genohm
GenomeDx Biosciences, Inc.
Genomic Health, Inc.
Genomics England
Genomix Nutrition, Inc.
IBM Watson for Genomics
Illumina
Inivata
Intellia Therapeutics
Invitae Corporation
Iverson Genetic Diagnostics, Inc.
Life Technologies
Loxo Oncology
MedGenome
Metagenics, Inc
MyDNA
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Natera, Inc.
National Geographic's ancestry test
NeoGenomics, Inc.
NutraGene
Nutrigenomix
OPKO Health, Inc.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
PacBio
Pacific Biosciences of California
Pathgroup
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Personalis, Inc.
PHAST Gesellschaft für Pharmazeutische Qualitätsstandards mbH
Qiagen
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Retrogen, Inc.
Roche
Rosetta Genomics, Ltd.
Sentieon
Solexa, Inc.
Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Verge Genomics
Verily Life Sciences
Veritas Genetics
WellGen Inc.
WuXi NextCODE
XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Emory Genetics Laboratory (EGL)
Emory University's School of Medicine
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
The Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics [Sociedade Brasileira de Genética Médica (SBGM)
University of Leuven
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com