TrueCommerce Named as a Contender in IDC MarketScape for SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C and B2B Digital Commerce Platforms

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that it was positioned in the Contender category of the IDC MarketScape for Digital Commerce 2018 report series. The company was positioned for the first time in two categories - B2B[i] and B2C[ii] Digital Commerce Platform Vendor Assessment.

Both IDC MarketScape reports stated TrueCommerce's strengths as "club management focus, value delivered and the TrueCommerce Portfolio."

"We are thrilled to be recognised by IDC MarketScape as a Contender in this rapidly evolving and very competitive category," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "It's the validation of the TrueCommerce strategy to offer customers full business connectivity across their entire supply chain. Our array of solutions give them the capability to do business in literally every direction and make the most of the omni-channel promise."

In the B2C report, the IDC MarketScape said to consider TrueCommerce when "You are looking for a multitenant SaaS B2C application that supports all B2C orders, including those transacted online, via EDI, or other methods. You're an organisation selling specialty foods, gift items, or alcoholic beverages."

The B2B report said to consider TrueCommerce when "You are looking for a multitenant SaaS B2B application that supports all B2B orders including those transacted online, via EDI, or other methods."

"Being on the IDC MarketScape's radar offers us an unbiased view of where we stand and where we should go," notes Mr. Elliott. "The updated TrueCommerce product roadmap reflects these recommendations, and we are looking forward to showcasing the new solution set as soon as possible."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfilment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from start-ups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/uk-en.

