Timberland Celebrates the Icons With an Archive Exhibition in London

Introduced by Sidney Swartz in 1973, the yellow boot first came about as a hard-wearing construction boot built to last. Over time, the boot was adopted by fashion, streetwear and music cultures and became a staple within 90s hip hop. Throughout the past three decades, the yellow boot has been championed by icons such as Tupac, Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z, Nas, Mobb Deep, Drake, J.Lo, Rihanna, Beyonce and many more. The Timberland influence within this realm is still strong today as the aspirational yellow boot continues to have a firm presence within the music industries and fashion culture.

To celebrate the launch of its 45th anniversary boot in November, Timberland will be showcasing an exhibition at the Vinyl Factory in central London. The exhibition will include rare archive boots in collaboration with Stussy, Supreme, Off-White, Opening Ceremony, OVO and Pharrell Williams. Alongside this will be a Timberland 'Hall of Fame' displaying icons who have worn Timberland over the past three decades, as well as the unveiling of the 45th anniversary limited edition boot, which will be available to buy at the beginning of November.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 11am - 6pm on 9th and 10th November

Vinyl Factory, 18 Marshall Street, Soho, W1F 7B