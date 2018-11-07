

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, as the U.S. midterm election results came in line with expectations, with Democrats seizing the House majority from President Donald Trump's Republican Party and Republicans retaining control of the Senate.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up as much as 71 points or 1.41 percent at 5,146 in opening deals after losing half a percent on Tuesday.



Veolia Environnement shares advanced 2.4 percent. The resource management firm confirmed its outlook for FY18 and FY19 after reporting a 15.5 percent increase in its nine-month current net income.



Lender Crédit Agricole declined 1.4 percent despite its Q3 profit rising in line with expectations.



