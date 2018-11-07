Awingu Joins BlackBerry ISV Program to Deliver Secure Mobile Workspace from Any Device, Anywhere

GHENT, Belgium, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Awingu today announced it has entered into a global ISV (Independent Software Vendor) partnership with BlackBerry that includes joint go-to-market initiatives and streamlined customer support.

Awingu, named a 'Cool Vendor in Unified Workspaces' by Gartner in 2017, offers a secure browser-based workspace solution. Businesses can access their legacy Windows, Linux, SaaS or internal web applications, desktops as well as files inside a browser. It enables full mobility across any device, without compromise in security or compliance. Part of BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Access, offers businesses a secure and managed browser solution which provides highly secure access to BlackBerry Work and BlackBerry Workspaces, as well as company intranets on any device.

"The BlackBerry Access browser combined with Awingu unlocks a highly competitive, disruptive and secure Unified Workspace solution for mobile working, B/CYOD and Server Based Computing," says Walter Van Uytven, CEO, Awingu. "Awingu unlocks use of virtual desktops, Windows or Linux apps, as well as company files inside BlackBerry Access to enable mobile working without constraints."

"Ultra-secure solutions like this joint offering from BlackBerry and Awingu enable businesses to deploy BYOD devices without increased risk of data loss," said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer, BlackBerry. "The partnership between BlackBerry and Awingu means our shared customers can enjoy highly secure and audited access to company resources, including existing infrastructure and legacy applications, on any device."

The BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program is designed to help partners navigate the ever-changing mobile business environment through secure mobile business solutions for their people, processes and data. It helps partners gain new competencies and capabilities that will enable them to meet and exceed market demand, by ensuring partners are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement and support BlackBerry solutions.

About Awingu

Awingu is a unified, browser-based workspace. It empowers users to work and collaborate from virtually anywhere using any HTML5 browser-capable device. As a turnkey, cloud-based solution, Awingu brings the ease and convenience of platform agnostic mobility to the enterprise, and delivers everything you need - legacy and cloud apps, documents, and data - to stay productive. It requires zero configuration and zero client software installation, making IT administration a breeze. Awingu is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium with offices in the US. Learn more at http://www.awingu.com.