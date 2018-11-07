

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to publish the euro area retail sales data for September. Sales are expected to edge up 0.1 percent from the previous month, when they fell 0.2 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1494 against the greenback, 129.90 against the yen, 1.1453 against the franc and 0.8730 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



