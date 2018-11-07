Please note that the October 2018 report sent earlier is correct, but the information below was not included. Following change in the October report compare to earlier 2018 reports is that Trade report codes: SI, OFF, OTC, FLX and FLCN are not included in the calculation. Ytd and 12 months figures are also corrected. Earlier monthly reports will be changed at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/statistics Members' derivatives market shares of exchange-traded Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Nasdaq Nordic Norwegian Stock and Index derivatives products. For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=698508