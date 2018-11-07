Sampo Oyj: Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2019

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 November 2018 at 12:15 pm

Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2019

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement release for 2018 on 7 February 2019. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2019:

- 8 May 2019: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2019

- 7 August 2019: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2019

- 6 November 2019: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2019

Sampo will publish its reports for January-March 2019 and January-September 2019 abridged.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2018 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2018 during week 10.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held on 9 April 2019. The dividend will be paid on 18 April 2019 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report will be published in May 2019.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

