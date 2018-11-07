

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area retail sales were unchanged in September after growing in the previous month, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales were flat on the month, while economists were looking for a modest 0.1 percent gain.



August's initially reported monthly decline of 0.2 percent was revised to a 0.3 percent gain.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco, and automotive fuel grew 0.4 percent each, while sales of non-food products decreased 0.5 percent.



Ireland, Latvia and Estonia reported the biggest gains, while Portugal, Austria, and Belgium, reported the biggest losses.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in September, which was just a tad shy of the 0.9 percent growth economists' had predicted.



The annual gain for August was revised to 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent.



