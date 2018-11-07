BlockEx Implements Maker/Taker Pricing for Partner Brokerage Growth

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pricing changes designed to increase liquidity and new trader acquisitions

BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, has announced the implementation of Maker/Taker pricing across its pooled liquidity brokerage network.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "Partner branded brokerages that sit on our digital-asset trading exchange platform share a single virtual marketplace that pools liquidity. Implementing Maker/Taker pricing is an important tool for our partners to increase the liquidity across this marketplace and complements our existing Market Maker Program."

Leonard continued, "We've also implemented Maker/Taker pricing on our own BlockExMarkets.com brokerage; now Makers will now pay zero fees. This, along with other fee changes, are an important part of our new user acquisition program."

Brokerages that sit on the BlockEx Exchange Network are able to set their own end-user fees, including Maker/Taker pricing. On BlockEx's own BlockExMarkets.com brokerage Maker pricing is now 0% (free) and Taker pricing is 0.35% of the trade value. BlockEx has also revised some deposit and withdrawal fees. Pricing details can be found in the fees section of FAQs at https://www.blockexmarkets.com/faq.

About BlockEx

BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates http://www.BlockExMarkets.com its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.