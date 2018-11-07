New report shares recommendations for improving business agility, employee experience, process automation and reducing costs

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management for IT organizations, today announced key findings from IDC's Aligning IT Strategies and Business Expectations for Digital Transformation Successwhich will also be presented at the company's user conference, EV Connect on November 9.The report, sponsored by EasyVista, highlights that 96% of organizations have a digital transformation strategy, with 57% approaching it as an enterprise-wide priority, with a clear emphasis on speed of business, costs, risk, and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the report shows that modernizing the IT experience is at the core of digital transformation, as 88% of organizations view IT as an essential part of their forward-thinking digital innovation strategy.

IDC, a leading provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets, surveyed 300 companies across the US and France on a range of subjects related to generating digital transformation and the increased need to modernize IT services.

Stemming from the four key priorities, the report shares seven recommendations to think about when investing in ITSM to drive digital transformation:

Tie ITSM projects tightly to business goals

Assess ITSM process for maturity and automation

Increase focus on modernizing employee and customer experiences

Invest in an ITSM platform that supports a journey toward higher levels of maturity and advanced automation

Maintain agility and flexibility for advanced IT business models

Focus on effective curation and delivery of enterprise knowledge

Evaluate ITSM vendors that are committed to innovation and meet your business needs

"The results of the report validate our experience working with hundreds of enterprise customers worldwide with ITSM automation at the center of digital transformation," said, John Prestridge Chief Marketing Officer at EasyVista. "Employee experience, the ability to make ITSM processes more agile, reduction of service delivery and support costs, and improved best practices for governance, security, and compliance are areas where we have seen impeding digital transformation progress in the past. These findings reiterate the emphasis businesses are putting behind improving these areas by having the best ITSM systems for the future. The powerful combination of our proven service management platform and the ability to deliver exceptional employee and user experiences with self-help and smart automaton capabilities enable our customers to ignite digital transformation with cost effective delivery of services and support."

About EasyVista

EasyVista simplifies IT Service Management by making it easy to deliver and easy to use for today's enterprise. The EasyVista IT service management platform was created to help companies automate and personalize service delivery to improve IT efficiency and increase staff productivity. Today, EasyVista helps 1,200+ enterprises around the world radically improve service user experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation, and reduce the total cost of IT service delivery. EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in New York and Paris, EasyVista is a rapidly growing global software company.

