Southport Capital Shortens the road to New Business with iFOLIO Digital Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southport Capital, a wealth management leader serving clients across the United States for twenty-five years, has launched the iFOLIO platform to connect with customers better and faster.

iFOLIO platform delivers private digital portfolios that bring to life a solution for buyers who expect more in this digital age. Unlike business cards and presentations that get lost in the shuffle, iFOLIO provides a personalized digital story through a custom link that is private. In an age of essential customer experience, iFOLIO bridges sales and marketing.

John Woods, president and owner, Southport Capital and owner of the Chattanooga Lookouts, says, "Southport Capital was built on personalized wealth management plans for a market where one size does not fit all. iFOLIO innovates how we introduce new and current clients to the value we deliver for them."

Forward looking Chief Revenue Officers and Chief Marketing Officers are shifting budget into more sales-driven content solutions to deliver a better buyer experience, improve the sales execution process, and win more business.

Michael Mooney, partner and senior portfolio manager at Southport Capital, and a retired United States Marine Officer with Oppenheimer Capital and Harvard corporate management program credentials says, "iFOLIO differentiates by providing a personalized digital introduction to Southport Capital's value including both our process and analytics."

iFOLIO delivers personalized digital experiences that lend to brokered relationships and successful results. iFOLIOs links can be shared from a phone screen and any way you share a link, no application or membership required. Patent-pending analytics and automated reporting into CRM solve crucial needs for sales, sales enablement and marketing teams. The iFOLIO Metrics Database shows customers have shortened time to deal, resulting in increased sales from 10% - 100%.

"I am thrilled that Southport Capital is utilizing iFOLIO to enhance customer introductions, build solid relationships, and grow its business," says Jean Marie Richardson, Founder and CEO, iFOLIO.

iFOLIO's new technology reverses CRM with a patent pending digital portfolio platform that connects customer experience, data, CRM reporting, and patent pending content usage analytics into one fluid business platform delivered in the cloud.

iFOLIO based in Atlanta, Georgia has a patent pending digital engagement platform with solutions for Enterprises, Education Service Providers, and Sports firms, and thousands of users in 58 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780789/SouthPort_Logo.jpg