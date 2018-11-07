New 'air gap' functionality enables DevOps for SAP systems in industries where security and stability are paramount

Basis Technologies, innovators of the most complete automation platform for DevOps and testing engineered specifically for SAP systems, today announced they will showcase their automation technology at the 2018 UK and Ireland SAP User Group Conference, UKISUG Connect, in Birmingham, UK. The event will be the first chance for SAP users to see the latest version of ActiveControl, which features a new Air Gap Solution designed to automate the management of change in highly secure SAP environments.

ActiveControl is already used by the world's largest companies to drive innovation through continuous delivery of change and its range of advanced automation features have long ensured that transports can safely be moved between networked systems with minimal manual intervention. Now the Air Gap Solution enables automated change management in SAP landscapes where there is a physical separation known as an 'air gap' between production and other systems, providing seamless, automated sequencing and deployment of transports into live environments, with a full audit trail.

Air gap configuration is typically found in industries such as the public sector, aerospace and defense, exploration and energy, critical infrastructure and finance where data is highly sensitive, security is paramount and production issues can have serious consequences that may extend beyond commercial impact. The new Air Gap Solution has already been deployed to a number of Basis Technologies' customers.

"ActiveControl's Air Gap Solution brings the benefits of automated change management, and therefore approaches like agile development and DevOps for SAP, to a whole new range of industries," said James Roberts, Chief Technology Officer of Basis Technologies. "Now there's no reason why security concerns should limit the agility of SAP teams and the speed at which they can respond to the needs of the wider organization."

Other new ActiveControl features include integration with the latest Business Process Change Analyzer functionality available in SAP Solution Manager 7.2, support for ActiveControl's Deep Impact Analysis tool within BW systems and integration between ActiveControl and the Eclipse IDE, designed to support cloud-based application development for SAP Cloud Platform.

ActiveControl will be shown alongside Testimony 2.0, the latest version of Basis Technologies' revolutionary regression testing solution. Together, ActiveControl and Testimony form the most comprehensive automation platform for SAP change, enabling firms to 'shift left' and perform full regression testing for every release. The ability to continuously test and deploy high quality changes with fewer resources gives companies the business agility they need to stay competitive and grow.

Basis Technologies will be present on stand G13 at UKISUG Connect 2018. The event runs from the 11th to the 13th of November and will round off a series major conferences in 2018, including SAP Sapphire, SAP TechEd Las Vegas, SAP TechEd Barcelona and the DSAG-Jahreskongress, at which Basis Technologies' software has been showcased. SAP users can also request a free demonstration of the products via the Basis Technologies website.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers maintain better competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world's largest brands use Basis Technologies' automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005280/en/

Contacts:

Basis Technologies

Christie Lindstrom

Chief Marketing Officer

christie.lindstrom@basistechnologies.com