Second Tranche of EURO 20M European Investment Bank Loan Drawn today

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, drew its second tranche of funding from the European Investment Bank ("EIB") today under the finance contract dated December 18, 2017. The sum drawn today amounts to EURO 5M, out of a total EURO 20M loan facility. This additional funding will be used for supporting a continued growth towards profitability, in line with the business plan.

The Group's total cash balance now amounts to SEK 94M.

The remaining third tranche amounts up to EURO 5M.

For further information regarding the EIB funding, please see the related press releases from the Extra General Meeting on December 11, 2017 and from the Press Conference and EIB signing ceremony on December 18, 2017.

For additional information regarding this press release, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO

+46-(0)-660-29-92-00



About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers in more than 150 countries; Communication Service Providers, Governments, Enterprises and Managed security service providers (MSSPs). The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at NASDAQ First North.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor. Visit www.clavister.com

