

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback slipped to a 3-week low of 1.3171 against the pound and near a 2-week low of 0.9955 versus the franc, from its early highs of 1.3074 and 1.0051, respectively.



The greenback hit more than a 2-week low of 1.1499 against the euro and a 5-day low of 112.95 against the yen, off its early high of 1.1395 and more than a 4-week high of 113.82, respectively.



The greenback fell to a 2-day low of 1.3075 against the loonie, 1-1/2-month low of 0.7288 against the aussie and more than a 3-month low of 0.6786 against the kiwi, coming off from its early highs of 1.3159, 0.7213 and 0.6712, respectively.



If the greenback slides further, it may find support around 1.335 against the pound, 0.98 versus the franc, 110.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the euro, 1.29 against the loonie, 0.74 against the aussie and 0.69 against the kiwi.



