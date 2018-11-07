sprite-preloader
BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 6

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 6 November 2018 were:

425.46c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
325.26p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
437.18c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
334.22p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.      Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.      Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

4.      As announced on 17 August 2018, the Company intends to put forward
proposals which will result in the liquidation of the Company's assets.
Effective 17 August 2018 the daily valuation includes an accrual in respect of
expected costs associated with the liquidation.  This accrual accounts for
costs directly attributable to the liquidation. It is expected disposal costs
will also be encountered while selling down the portfolio however such costs
cannot be reliably estimated until the sale is executed. Consequently disposal
costs have not been accrued in the valuation at this point.

© 2018 PR Newswire