sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,93 Euro		-0,07
-0,88 %
WKN: A1CYV1 ISIN: US74733V1008 Ticker-Symbol: Q8Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,575
9,525
12:57
8,60
9,50
13:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC
QEP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QEP RESOURCES INC7,93-0,88 %