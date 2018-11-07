

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $3.40 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $432 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $3.40 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



