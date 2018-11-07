Razniewski appointment continues Shift's strong commitment to protect customer data and adhere to industry data regulations and best practices

Shift Technology, a solution provider with a focus on enabling insurance organizations to successfully tackle the ongoing and growing claims fraud challenge, today announced the appointment of Jérôme Razniewski as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Razniewski will report to Shift Co-Founder and CTO David Durrleman and will drive the company's efforts focused on data security, data integrity, and adherence to global industry regulations and best practices.

A proven and highly-experienced data and systems security professional, Razniewski joins Shift from La Banque Postale, a €5.7 billion banking subsidiary of the La Poste group, where he served as the organization's information systems security officer. Razniewski will operate from the company's Paris headquarters and oversee all data security strategies and initiatives while expanding Shift's global team of data security experts.

An information security veteran, Razniewski has held a number of data and systems security positions including leadership roles with DIFENSO and France Telecom.

"Data is at the heart of what we do at Shift. Our clients have entrusted us with their data and we take that responsibility seriously," explained Durrleman. "Jerome is a proven information and systems security professional, which includes having expertise in the protection of financial services data. This level of expertise is incredibly important as we continue to expand globally. Jerome is the right CISO to spearhead the expansion of our data security team and continue to make good on our unwavering commitment to data security and integrity."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology is reinventing insurance claims processing. Using industry proven artificial intelligence (AI), the company's fraud detection solution Force provides insurance fraud handlers with a powerful decision-making platform speci?cally designed to scale their capacity and detect a wide spectrum of fraudulent behaviours. Since its launch in 2014, the company has raised more than $40M, expanded its global footprint and signed contracts with more than 60 insurers throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company has received industry recognition for its proprietary advances in Artificial Intelligence as it relates to the insurance industry, including being named a global AI Top 100 company for 2018 by CB Insights. Shift's team of talented data scientists, developers, and insurance industry veterans are applying their expertise to not only tackling the insurance fraud problem, but also improving the overall claims automation process.

